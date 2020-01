Steam: The best deals on Chinese New Year sales

Share it:

A few days ago we told you that Chinese is already the language most used by users of Steam. A historical event that occurred, for the first time, a year after the Valve platform arrived in the country. Today, the news joins Steam again with China, but for something much more international: the sales. The Lunar New Year discounts have started and we bring you a selection with the best offers.

We start with the best deals of the day, among which are high quality AAA games. In some cases, quite recent and the most awarded last 2019.

The best featured offers

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition for 14.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, 25% discount).

for 14.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, 25% discount). Arm III for 8.39 euros (before 27.99 euros, 70% discount).

for 8.39 euros (before 27.99 euros, 70% discount). Assassin's Creed Odyssey for 23.99 euros (before 59.99 euros, 60% discount).

for 23.99 euros (before 59.99 euros, 60% discount). Dark Souls 3 for 14.99 euros (before 59.99 euros, 75% discount).

for 14.99 euros (before 59.99 euros, 75% discount). Destiny 2 offers in DLC.

offers in DLC. Hitman 2 Gold Edition for 26.99 euros (before 89.99 euros, 70% discount).

for 26.99 euros (before 89.99 euros, 70% discount). Human: Fall Flat for 5.99 euros (before 14.99 euros, 60% discount).

for 5.99 euros (before 14.99 euros, 60% discount). Hunt: Showdown for 27.99 euros (before 39.99 euros, 30% discount).

for 27.99 euros (before 39.99 euros, 30% discount). Resident Evil 2 Remake for 19.79 euros (before 59.99 euros, 67% discount).

for 19.79 euros (before 59.99 euros, 67% discount). Risk of Rain 2 for 14.39 euros (before 17.99 euros, 20% discount).

for 14.39 euros (before 17.99 euros, 20% discount). Jedi Star Wars: Fallen Order for 47.99 euros (before 59.99 euros, 20% discount).

for 47.99 euros (before 59.99 euros, 20% discount). Total War: Three Kingdoms for 44.99 euros (before 59.99 euros, 25% discount).

From there, we will recommend a series of games that are also discounted and that are highly recommended (either by the game or even the reduction percentage).

Other great discounts

Ace Combat 7 for 29.99 euros (before 59.99 euros, 50% discount)

for 29.99 euros (before 59.99 euros, 50% discount) Call of Duty Black Ops III for 29.99 euros (before 59.99 euros, 50% discount)

for 29.99 euros (before 59.99 euros, 50% discount) Dragon Ball FighterZ for 14.99 euros (before 59.99 euros, 75% discount)

for 14.99 euros (before 59.99 euros, 75% discount) eFootball PES 2020 for 24.99 euros (before 49.99 euros, 50% discount)

Esports Life Ep 1 for 13.39 euros (before 19.99 euros, 33% discount)

for 13.39 euros (before 19.99 euros, 33% discount) Esports Life Tycoon for 11.99 euros (before 14.99 euros, 20% discount)

for 11.99 euros (before 14.99 euros, 20% discount) Football Manager 2020 for 41.24 euros (before 54.99 euros, 25% discount)

for 41.24 euros (before 54.99 euros, 25% discount) Goat of Duty for 5.99 euros (before 9.99 euros, 40% discount)

for 5.99 euros (before 9.99 euros, 40% discount) Moss for 12.49 euros (before 24.99 euros, 50% discount)

for 12.49 euros (before 24.99 euros, 50% discount) NBA 2K20 for 16.49 euros (before 49.99 euros, discount of 67%)

for 16.49 euros (before 49.99 euros, discount of 67%) Ni No Kuni Remastered for 29.99 euros (before 49.99 euros, 40% discount)

for 29.99 euros (before 49.99 euros, 40% discount) Out of the box for 7.49 euros (before 14.99 euros, 50% discount)

for 7.49 euros (before 14.99 euros, 50% discount) Overcooked 2 for 13.79 euros (before 22.99 euros, 40% discount)

for 13.79 euros (before 22.99 euros, 40% discount) Rocket league for 9.19 euros (before 19.99 euros, 50% discount)

for 9.19 euros (before 19.99 euros, 50% discount) Song of Horror Ep. one for 7.19 euros (before 7.99 euros, 10% discount)

for 7.19 euros (before 7.99 euros, 10% discount) Street Fighter V Arcade Edition for 7.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, 60% discount)

for 7.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, 60% discount) The Witcher III for 8.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, 50% discount)

for 8.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, 50% discount) Youtubers Life for 9.99 euros (before 29.99 euros, 60% discount)

Source: Steam