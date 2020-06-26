Steam: the 2020 Summer Sales start with discounts on thousands of PC games

Share it:

Preceded by several leaks on the dates of the event, the Steam Summer Sale has officially started. The awaited promotional initiative of Valve and its digital store involves thousands of PC video games and allows us to access extremely interesting discounts on triple A blockbusters and indie productions.

THE Steam Summer Sale are already active and will be active until 19:00 Italian Thursday 9 July: in these two weeks, PC game enthusiasts can replenish their game library and save on the purchase of an infinite number of titles.

Like every year, once again the offers offered to us by the managers of Valve's digital store are extremely attractive. For the duration of the promotion, moreover, you can acquire the Steam points with a system that will allow users to spend points redeemed by purchasing games on sale for customize your experience unlocking wallpapers, animated stickers, chat effects, avatars and emoticons.

Making order in the sea of ​​offers that are interesting the virtual catalog of Steam is practically impossible, and for this we just mention some of the games featured on the main page of the shop such as Borderlands 3 for 29.99 euros, A Plague Tale Innocence at € 15.29, Planet Coaster at 9.49 euros, Titanfall 2 at 9.89 euros or Beyond Two Souls at 17.91 euros. To scroll the complete list of offers and games on offer during the Summer Sale, at the bottom of the news you will find the link to the official Steam page: let us know if you will participate in the initiative and which games you discount plan to recover from here until 9 July.