Steam prohibits developers from promoting non-Steam versions of their games

In an era where competition between various digital platforms on PC has become incredibly fierce, Valve has made a major rule change for developers that will give them less leeway.

From now on, in fact, the software houses they will no longer be able to promote or mention within the Steam Community versions of their games available on other platforms. In other words, not they will have more ways to inform players about their presence of a certain title on other digital stores such as Epic Games Store or even on different devices, such as consoles.

In the official regulation aimed at developers now it says: "You may only promote the version and availability of your title on Steam in the game you distribute on Steam and in related Steam communications, and not through other distribution platforms. This rule applies to both full versions of your game and any content patches that modify the existing version. " With this move, Valve has actually made its digital platform a bit more closed than in the past, limiting the possibilities granted to developers.