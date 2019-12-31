Steam, PC games discounts: special Winter Sale 2019 dedicated to VR

Share it:

On Thursday 19 December the Steam 2019 Winter Sales officially kicked off, through which the user of the platform Valve can take advantage of a large number of promotions.

Now, as part of the initiative dedicated to the holidays that distinguish the Christmas period, PC players have the opportunity to have access to an interesting selection of VR games on sale. Valve has in fact activated special sales dedicated to the videogame universe of Virtual Reality: the initiative, however, will have a limited duration. Already available, the latter will end at 19:00 of Thursday 2 January 2020. The promotion Steam involves hundreds of titles enjoyable in VR, among which we can for example report:

Batman Arkham VR at 9.99 euros;

VFR Doom at 8.99 euros;

The Talos Principle VR at € 5.54;

Fallout 4 VR at 17.99 euros;

No Man's Sky at 27.49 euros;

Moss at 16.49 euros;

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR at 17.99 euros;

SUPERHOT VR at 15.63 euros;

THERE. Noire: The VR Case Files at € 14.99;

Layers of Fear VR at 17.99 euros;

In closing, we report that Valve recently announced a similar initiative dedicated to cooperative gaming. Within the Winter Sale 2019 special discounts have been activated on games that support Remote Play Together, a new Steam feature designed for the use of multiplayer.