Steam offers Alien: Isolation for less than 2 euros

It is not another free game, ok. But the truth is that we can rarely find AAA titles of such quality as Alien: Isolation at prices as ridiculous as the one that the SEGA and Creative Assembly game has right now in its version for PC hosted on Steam.

We are talking about just 1.85 euros for the standard version of the game, which includes only the base experience. This means that we are facing a reduction of 95% compared to the usual price, which is 36.99 euros at the moment.

On the other hand, as you can see on the game's own page on Steam, it is also possible to get Alien: Isolation Collection for an incredible price. In this case for only 11.49 euros, which is a 75% discount compared to the usual price.

Remember that this complete edition includes not only the base game itself, but also a total of 8 more articles: Corporate Lockdown, Crew Expendable, Last Survivor, Lost Contact, Safe Haven, Season Pass, Trauma and The Trigger.

Finally, you should know that all these downloadable contents, separately, also have a discount applied. In that case the discount is 75% compared to the original price, which means that those DLC that cost 7.99 euros, can now be obtained for just 1.99 euros. And the same with those that cost 3.99 euros, which can now be purchased for just 0.99 euros.

One last detail to finish. If you want to raise the bet a little more, for a price of 19.68 euros (usually 97.97 euros) you can buy a triple pack that comes with the Alien Isolation Collection, Alien VS Predator Collection and Aliens Colonial Marines Collection. Indeed, the definitive versions (and with all the DLC) of the three titles. All of them very different from each other in terms of playable proposal.