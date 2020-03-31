Steam modifies the way in which it updates the games so as not to saturate the Internet

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It's been a long time since Steam uses a fairly optimal method to update only the games that users need to have updated as soon as a patch for them is released. They have now updated this method to make it even more efficient in preserving bandwidth in countries where it is necessary to make life easier for those who study or work from home because of the pandemic.

Until now the Valve platform updated the games that you had not played in a while in the hours of least activity in your country. Now that has been changed to update any game you haven't played in three days or more a few days after a new patch is available.

Changing the waiting time from hours to days attempts to alleviate network traffic in countries most affected by the confinement necessary to stop the pandemic. Despite this, Valve will not reduce the speed of downloads as it happens on platforms such as PlayStation Network or services such as Netflix and YouTube, where the quality of the videos has been reduced to try to alleviate traffic.

These days Steam has struck down its peak of active users simultaneously. He has completely pulverized his numbers on connected players and also playing something simultaneously.

All these measures are being necessary to facilitate the activity of those who have been forced to work or study from home, while confinement is still mandatory to try to curb the contagion curve that currently exists in countries such as the United States and Spain, as well as many others. , continues to grow day by day with new cases and new deceased. It still seems that we are far from seeing the end of this situation.