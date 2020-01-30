Steam falls suddenly along with many other Valve services

Share it:

The reasons are unknown, but in the last hours Steam has not stopped giving important failures and the Valve store has become inaccessible to its hundreds of thousands of users.

It is not the only Valve service that has fallen. The company's servers seem to be in trouble since the company's official website doesn't seem to be working either.

We have seen Steam fall countless times, but it has always been at key moments like when a season of offers begins. The offers for the Lunar New Year began a few weeks ago and are no reason for this situation.

08:54 PST ⏳ 55% of #Steam connection manager servers are still down. https://t.co/m0NlDb8Z4P – Unofficial 💩 Steam Status (@SteamStatus) January 30, 2020

These falls take place shortly after a maintenance that has taken place outside the hours in which the weekly maintenance of the store is usually scheduled and users begin to wonder what is happening in Valve.

Services such as the library with your games and access to the client itself seem to be active at this time, so you should not have trouble playing normally. Sections such as the store and the community remain inaccessible at the moment.

From this website you can check at all times the status of all Steam sections and the countries in which it is operating or ceasing to function. That is where we see how the percentage of functional servers is growing little by little.

Valve does not usually speak very often about his things in general. Even so, they may issue a statement if this situation is prolonged or if they believe it is convenient to share with the users the reasons that justify this operation.