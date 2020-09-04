Steam discounts: Control, Death Stranding and many other games in the 505 Games Sale

Share it:

On the pages of Steam the new round of the Publisher’s Sale officially begins with the undisputed protagonists Control, Death Stranding and many other PC games published by 505 Games.

The next promotional initiative of the Valve store therefore involves the Italian publisher and those who wish to flesh out their playroom with 505-branded games. ore 19:00 of today, Thursday 3 September, and until the same time of Tuesday 8 September it will be possible save up to 85% on the usual list price of many games, bundles, bonus packs and additional content.

Among the titles that will be found in the promotion, there will therefore be the post-apocalyptic blockbuster by Hideo Kojima and the visionary action metroidvania by Remedy, with a 20% discount for both Death Stranding and Control Ultimate Edition. Below are the other 505 Games titles on offer on Steam:

Indivisible (-50%)

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (-50%)

Assetto Corsa Competition (-50%)

Portal Knights (-60%)

Abzu (-50%)

Total Tank Simulator (-33%)

Re:Legend (-40%)

Drift21 (-33%)

Horace (-40%)

Brothers – A Tale of Two Sons (-50%)

For the complete list of games, DLCs and bundles on offer, at the bottom of the news you will find the link to the page on 505 Games Steam Sale.