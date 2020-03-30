Steam breaks its record with 23 million simultaneous players

Share it:

We have already been confined at home for many days. And if in the first days the increase in players on the different online gaming platforms was already noticed, now it is much more noticeable. That way, if Steam He broke his own record for simultaneous players a couple of weeks ago, now he's done it again. And this time we are not talking about 20 million users but a total of 23 million.

Going into more details, and as can be seen in the Steamdb reports, the platform broke the record this Sunday, when it was recorded that it had more than 23 million active users and simultaneously. Of course, it should be noted that this figure does not indicate the users who were playing, but all those who were connected to the platform.

In other words, the system tracks all players currently using the service, including those who may be looking at the store or reviewing their profiles. To be exact, the figure was 23,431,995. And to give you an idea (and you can see it in the Steamdb charts), the curve has gone up more in a few days than in whole years.

On the other hand, reviewing the general statistics of Steam a little, it is possible to say that the Valve platform has been 7 months in a row presenting better numbers compared to the previous month. Something that goes back to before the crisis we are experiencing, and something that also tells us about the good shape of the platform.

Under normal conditions it would not matter much (it has always been growing, since its launch), but it is interesting now that Steam has a really fierce competition with the appearance on the market of the Epic Games Store. Now we will have to see if the numbers continue to rise in the coming days. So far, no technical problems have been experienced due to user overload, which is also great news.