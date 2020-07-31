Steam: a silent update restricts the use of VPN

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Over the past few hours, a new and silent update of Steam through which Valve aims to definitively stop a rather widespread practice among users and thanks to which many bought securities at ridiculously low prices.

Let's talk specifically about the use of VPN, a system that allowed smarter players to access versions of other countries in the Steam store and take advantage of it to buy games often at a really low price. In fact, the cost of Steam products is not the same all over the world and in some countries it is possible to add fresh titles to your library with a few euros. With the new system imposed by Valve, before proceeding with the modification of your country it is necessary first make a purchase with a local payment method. Although this method will not definitively eradicate this incorrect practice, it is clear that the additional step will discourage many users.

We remind you that the problem has existed for years, but has only come to the attention of the company recently due to the preorders of Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition. Many users have in fact abused this system by purchasing the product on the Argentine store, forcing Valve to align the price of the game with that of other countries and thus damaging the poor South American players.