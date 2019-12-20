Steam: 2019 Winter Sales officially start with discounts on many PC games

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Preceded by several rumors, the time has finally come for the launch of the 2019 Steam Winter Sale, a promotional initiative that involves an impressive number of PC video games with carpet discounts on a vast selection of titles in Valve's digital store.

As every year, even this time the offers proposed by the Steam curators are extremely attractive and threaten to affect the Christmas savings of PC gaming enthusiasts, regardless of their tastes and needs.

During the promotion, those who purchase the titles on sale and complete the holiday missions planned by Valve will have access to additional bonuses of the Steamville, a "virtual square" from which to draw stickers, chat effects and, above all, discount coupons to spend in the store.

The Steam Winter Sales are active today, Thursday 19 December, and will end on the day of Thursday 2 January 2020 to 7:00 pm Italian. At the bottom of the news you will find the link from which you can access the main page of the Winter Sale of Valve's digital store, in the hope that the portal overcrowding do not make access to the store too difficult when launching the Christmas sales.