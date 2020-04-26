TV Shows

Stay at home ask for the band Cuisillos with their new song

April 25, 2020
Edie Perez
Guadalajara Jalisco.- "Stay at home" is the new theme song that is currently being promoted by the Cuisillos Band, but this time the objective is not to overcrowded people but to raise awareness in society to remain in social isolation while the coronavirus pandemic passes.

The theme song lasts three minutes and 45 seconds (3:45) and throughout it the members of Cuisillos together with Saray Cervantes Saray, vocalist of Sonora Mermelada; Mike Miramontes, vocalist of the band La Imponente Vientos de Jalisco; and Maikel Medina, first voice of the band The Unforgettable Agua de la Llave Band, invite you to take care of your health and "everyone else's too".

"We are going through a difficult situation, we know that it is impossible for some to stay protected, but we ask them from the heart that if it is not of the utmost importance, they do not leave",

Banda Cuisillos posted on his Facebook account along with the video clip of the theme composed by Ulises Emmanuel, Chacho Renteria, Jos Braham and Charly Castellanos.



"Stay, understand what is happening, maybe this was necessary to show us a love you. Stay only for the good of others. Stay for a tomorrow or a day past. No matter how much time passes, enjoy who is at your side, this storm will soon pass. Stay at home, only this time, do not make me miss you, I want to see you again. Stay at home, understand it well, do it for you, do it for me, for everyone too "

Says the theme performed by Banda Cuisillos and the other artists from Jalisco.

