Static Shock: Warner Bros. surprisingly announces live-action at the DC FanDome

THE DC FanDome continues to give exciting surprises to his fans, this time they announce, in the general surprise, a live-action di Static-Shock and even a new comic run of the black superhero DC.

The announcement came in conjunction with interviews with some cartoonists of the Milestone Comics, a label created in the 90s by African American cartoonists. One of the most popular characters created by the label is Static Shock, already appeared in an animated series of the early 2000s and broadcast on Cartoon Network.

“One of the things that motivates us most is that we want to live up to the name of the company Milestone Media”cartoonists interviewed who will work on the project said. “When we talked to Jim [Lee] on relaunching the Milestone line, we said ‘Look, we all know it was a hit comic and a hit animated series. It is time to expand again in all these directions and in others as well‘. At the moment we are working on the launch of a comic series and we are talking concretely about a live-action on Static Shock. “.

However, it seems that the news for Milestone are limited to a single character: “What we are talking about is incredible“they continued.”We are also talking with the other divisions of Warner, for example with the animation department. They make great animated feature films for home entertainment and we are considering making one that involves the Milestone characters. We are also looking at new media, such as podcasts, and working on a series of stories that will be available on podcasts. We will bring Milestone Media wherever you are, on any platform you want. “