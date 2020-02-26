'Stateless', trailer for the Cate Blanchett and Netflix series

Share it:

If recently we could see the first advance of 'Mrs America', the new FX series with Cate Blanchett as the protagonist, it seems that the actress has had to take pleasure in this small screen, because today we have among us the trailer of his new series, 'Stateless'. Apparently, this will premiere on Netflix, which has just acquired its rights at the Berlin Festival, and promises to be a must for all lovers of series with political content, since it is based on the true story of Cornelia Rau, a woman trapped in a psychiatric center under the orders of the immigrant system.

Produced by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, 'Stateless' revolves around four strangers at an immigrant detention center in the Australian desert. A flight attendant of an airline escaping from a sect in the suburbs, an Afghan refugee fleeing persecution, a young Australian father escaping from a dead-end job and a bureaucrat trapped in a national scandal, whose fates will cross in the center where they are on the edge of sanity and where they will form connections with each other.

The series, created by Cate itself, consists of 6 episodes and the one from March in Australia, not yet having an official launch date on the famous platform of streaming. Together with Blanchett, he stands out in the cast Yvonne Strahovski, known for 'The Maid's Tale', to which they also join Jai Courtney, Asher Keddie, Fayssal Bazzi Y Dominic West