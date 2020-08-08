State of Play: What was the best announcement of the Sony event?

Share it:

The State of Play on August 6 saw the absence of PlayStation Studios AAA games but Sony had been clear on this point: space for independent productions and third-party games.

And so it was, from Hitman 3 (playable in VR) to the new gameplay of Crash Bandicoot 4, passing through Braid Anniversary Edition, the second DLC of Control with Alan Wake and Godfall and the announcement of Hood Outlaws & Legends, new IP from Focus Home Interactive. A 40-minute show focused as mentioned on third-party productions and independent games, titles that will enrich the PlayStation 4, PS5 and PlayStation VR lineups from next autumn.

We ask you: what was the best announcement of the State of Play of early August? The word is yours!