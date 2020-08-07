State of Play of August 6: rumor and expectations, what will we see tonight?

Share it:

Tonight at 22:00 (Italian time) the new Sony State of Play will air, with news on the games for PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR and updates on third-party and indie games shown at the PS5 presentation event in June. But what can we expect

At the moment there are no rumors about the event but we can try to hypothesize what we will see going by exclusion. Sony has made it clear that there will be no hardware or pricing announcements and PS5 pre-orders, with games from the new console expected to play a minor role in favor of PS4 and PlayStation VR games. There won't even be any news regarding the productions by PlayStation Studios, therefore no news on games such as Gran Turismo, Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart and Horizon Forbidden West, with ample space dedicated instead to independent productions and third-party games.

Among the third party games for PS5 that could find a prominent place on the show, many point the finger at Resident Evil Village, moreover Capcom has repeatedly reiterated that in August it would have revealed new details about the game … that the State of Play could be the right occasion? Turning to indie games instead, the news could concern titles such as Jett The Far Shore and Little Devil Inside. Even Marvel's Avengers could be in the game, especially by virtue of the announcement linked to the arrival of Spider-Man exclusively on PlayStation 4 and PS5. Will we also review Square Enix's Project Athia? According to many, behind this codename actually hides Final Fantasy 16 exclusively for PS5 but we will hardly know more tonight.

Activision's Crash Bandicoot 4 It's About Time seems to be confirmed, absent Kena Bridge of Spirits, as confirmed by the same developers on the game's Twitter profile. Still speaking of Activision, who knows that the American publisher cannot announce Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, keeping in mind the partnership between COD and PlayStation… or is it not yet the time for the official presentation of the new episode of the series?

A recent rumor also spoke of the return of SOCOM on PS5, however it would be (always according to the usual rumors) of a title developed by Guerrilla Games and therefore under the label PlayStation Studios, which automatically excludes it from a presentation in the evening . Follow us on Twitch from 19:00 for the PlayStation State of Play marathon, we will keep you company throughout the evening with pre show, event commentary and pre show. Do not miss!