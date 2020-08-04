State of Play announced for Thursday August 6, will there be any news on PS5?

Share it:

Sony announced a new State of Play scheduled for Thursday 6 August at 22:00, Italian time. But what exactly will we see in this episode? Here are the contents announced by the Japanese publisher.

Thursday's State of Play it will last 40 minutes and will be focused on third-party games coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR, with some updates also on the third party and indie titles for PlayStation 5 announced during the June event. Sony promises new gameplay sequences, updates on upcoming games and trailers, however it is clarified that there will be no space for PlayStation Studios productions in this episode.

Appointment then Thursday 6 August at 22:00 (Italian time) on the Tey channel of Everyeye.it from 19:00 to follow together the new summer State of Play. What do you expect from this show? As mentioned, the focus will be on the new third party games for PlayStation 4 and PSVR but there will be minor updates on PS5 games … and who knows, there will be no surprises scheduled for this event highly anticipated by the PlayStation community.