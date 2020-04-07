State of emergency in Japan: Shinzo Abe announces exceptional measures

Share it:

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to expand unabated, recording increases in the number of infected and dead but also healed every day. Many events in Japan have already been canceled, such as Comiket and AnimeJapan, and now more important measures are coming officially from the government in office.

After some news in recent days, the premier Shinzo Abe has decided to declare a state of emergency in seven prefectures for about a month, in order to limit the spread of Coronavirus in the country. The areas chosen are those of Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama, Chiba, Osaka, Hyogo and Fukuoka.

Shinzo Abe said he did not want to impose a quarantine across the country with a ban on leaving home, but that he hoped to "keep economic and social activities as far as possible". It also reported that public transportation and grocery stores will remain open. Today Tuesday April 7, Abe will consult further with the experts to understand if other measures need to be taken.

The prefectures will therefore be given the power to ask residents not to leave their apartments except in cases of absolute necessity, to request the closure of school buildings, limit the activities of retailers and meeting places, use private land even without the owner's consent to set up emergency medical facilities, order logistics companies to deliver medical equipment and medicines and expropriate them.