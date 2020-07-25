State of Decay 3 won't be released soon on PC and Xbox Series X, the developers suggest

Share it:

Through their social media channels, representatives of Undead Labs suggest that the State of Decay 3 nextgen project may still require a lot of development time before landing on PC and Xbox Series X.

Taking advantage of the opportunity to remind all survival horror fans that State of Decay 2 will be on sale on PC and console until July 29, the subsidiary of the Xbox Game Studios explains that "we are really excited about the SoD 3 announcement, it is in pre-production phase and we can't wait to have more to share with you in the future".

As specified by the Undead Labs, therefore, State of Decay 3 is currently located in pre-production, that is, in the creative phase that precedes the actual development of the work. The clarification of the American software house helps, if nothing else, to clarify the reason for the absence of Xbox One among the shortlist of platforms on which this horror will see the light. With an expected exit (purely hypothetical) between the 2021 and 2023, Phil Spencer's "promise" on the crossgenic nature of the Xbox Series X games coming in the first two years of the life of the Microsoft console would theoretically fail.

While we're at it, we recommend to anyone who has missed it to admire the disturbing announcement teaser of State of Decay 3 shown by Microsoft during theXbox Series X event of July 23 last.