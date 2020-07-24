State of Decay 3 announced, zombie hunting is back

Share it:

Surprisingly, during the event Xbox Games Showcase on July 23rd, Microsoft and Undead Labs have announced State of Decay 3, the evolution of the popular zombie-based survival that has been so successful in recent years.

At the moment there are not many details about the project, however we know that State of Decay 3 will take the series in a new direction evolving the mechanics that made the fortune of State of Decay and State of Decay 2, released respectively on Xbox 360 and Xbox One (and on PC in both cases). State of Decay 2 received massive post-launch support which helped expand the fan base, now pending the third episode.

State of Decay 3 it has no launch window and we don't know if the game will be released in 2020 or if it will come later, more likely a publication expected between 2021 and 2022, we look forward to official communications from the Redmond house. The only logos seen in the trailer are those of Xbox Series X and Windows 10, to be confirmed support for Xbox One.