State of Decay 2 Juggernaut Edition will arrive in March on PC and Xbox One, also on Game Pass

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The editors of Xbox Wire officially present State of Decay 2 Juggernaut Edition, the "definitive version" of the open-world survival horror game of Undead Labs for Windows 10 and Xbox One PCs.

In this new edition, State of Decay 2 will include all the contents that have characterized its post-launch support, including the major expansions Independence Pack, Daybreak Pack and Heartland.

In the Juggernaut Edition there will also be space for a brand new open world map called Providence Ridge, a reconstructed post-tutorial experience, an unprecedented category of heavy melee weapons, a better ambient lighting system, redesigned animations for dodging and stealth actions, a double quantity of accessible music tracks, many bug fixes and performance optimizations.

State of Decay 2 Juggernaut Edition will be available from March 13 on Xbox One and PC, both on the Microsoft Store and on Steam, with immediate access to the catalog of Xbox Game Pass on PC and console. Those who have already downloaded the game will receive the additional content with a free update, while those who have purchased the additional packages in the past will receive ingame bonuses which will be announced shortly. In the meantime, we remind you that on these pages you can read our review of State of Decay 2.