 Stargirl will premiere on May 11 in DC Universe and May 12 on The CW

DC Universe finally announces the premiere date of the series "Stargirl", the next production they had in the bedroom, and which at the moment had only said it would arrive this spring. As was said at the time, we are facing the first series that will reach both the streaming platform and the television network The DC.

The series created by Geoff Johns will arrive at the paid subscription service DC Universe next Monday, May 11, to air that same episode the next day, on May 12, on the television network The CW. To mark the difference between one broadcast and another, in DC Universe you can enjoy the episode without commercials – something logical and normal – in 4K Ultra HD quality, and there will also be extras such as extended versions of some episodes, images behind the cast cameras and the team, exclusive collectible pins, limited edition posters and a forum to comment on the episode.

Brec Bassinger leads the series as Courtney Whitmore, a teenager who discovers that her stepfather, Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson), has ties to the late hero, Starman (Joel McHale). When Starman's Wand or Cosmic Staff chooses Courtney, she embraces her destiny of becoming a superhero. Pat also joins the superhero's ranks with his S.T.R.I.P.E. armor, so he can help keep his stepdaughter safe.

Stargirl follows second-year high school student Courtney Whitmore when she moves to Blue Valley, Nebraska, after her mother remarries Pat Dugan and inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop villains from past. The real action superhero drama reimagines the 1999 Stargirl comics and the first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series.

