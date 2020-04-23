General News

 Stargirl will arrive in Spain via HBO from May 20

April 23, 2020
Promotional image cutout from the first season of Stargirl (2020)

HBO Spain is somewhat branded, and as it usually does with other American productions, it will bring the series "Stargirl" to Spain just 24 hours after its original issue. Recall that in the United States the series will air on May 18 on the DC Universe and on May 19 on The CW.

The new DC series, and which is located in one of the universes of the Arrowverse multiverse, although at the moment it will stay away from the others, is the new promise for the DC universe, it will be governed in Spain by the broadcast on The CW, it is to say that will arrive in Spain on May 20.

This is a great joy for fans who have seen how other DC Universe series have not landed in our country until several months after their broadcast in the United States, as has happened with "Titans" (which arrives via Netflix Spain) or Doom Patrol (HBO Spain). Curiously with Doom Patrol There was not so much urgency, but perhaps the fact that it is The CW who also issues it, has expedited deadlines.

At the moment, HBO Spain has already released a first trailer with Spanish subtitles.

