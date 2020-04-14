General News

 Stargirl series Justice Society trailer

April 14, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Image from the first season of Stargirl (2020)

The CW has released a new trailer for the series "Stargirl". A new advance that repeats material from the large number of spots seen days, but offers pretty new pictures.

The trailer titled Justice Society (Justice Society) allows us to see, sometimes hidden in rapid flashes, Starman in action and the moment of his death, or the entire recruiting team of the new group that Courtney Whitmore will lead to "achieve justice." So we see Wildcat, Hourman, Dr. Midnite, Stargirl and even STRIPE in action facing villains like Tigress, Sportsmaster, Icicle or Dragon King.

We take advantage and also bring you a conceptual art that came out a few days ago dedicated to the character of Wildcat, played by actress Yvette Monreal in the series. In the comics, Yolanda Montez is born with superhero powers after her mother took some experimental drugs during pregnancy. He then assumes the identity of his godfather, Wildcat, after he finished his time as a masked vigilante.

READ:   The Flash 6 × 15: The Exorcism of Nash Wells reviews and audiences

View this post on Instagram

With all the seaming that makes this suit dynamic, it's a miracle Agnes is still speaking to me after receiving the concept art to be sewn! #stargirl #dcuniverse #dcu #dccomics #comiccon #wildcat #cdg #multiverse #dcfilms #dcustargirl

A post shared by Gina DeDomenico Flanagan (@illustratedbygina) on



Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.