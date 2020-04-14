 Stargirl series Justice Society trailer

Share it:

The CW has released a new trailer for the series "Stargirl". A new advance that repeats material from the large number of spots seen days, but offers pretty new pictures.

The trailer titled Justice Society (Justice Society) allows us to see, sometimes hidden in rapid flashes, Starman in action and the moment of his death, or the entire recruiting team of the new group that Courtney Whitmore will lead to "achieve justice." So we see Wildcat, Hourman, Dr. Midnite, Stargirl and even STRIPE in action facing villains like Tigress, Sportsmaster, Icicle or Dragon King.

We take advantage and also bring you a conceptual art that came out a few days ago dedicated to the character of Wildcat, played by actress Yvette Monreal in the series. In the comics, Yolanda Montez is born with superhero powers after her mother took some experimental drugs during pregnancy. He then assumes the identity of his godfather, Wildcat, after he finished his time as a masked vigilante.