Stargirl premiere and The Flash finale delayed

The CW has had to put the brakes on the production of its superhero series now that the COVID-19 pandemic has begun to affect them too, forcing them to pause many of their productions.

By having to stop filming and post-production, it will not be possible to get ahead of series like The Flash and Stargirl, delaying the premiere of the second one week (it will premiere on May 18 in streaming and May 19 on television) and the last episode of the sixth season of the first one sometime in 2020, because at the moment there is enough material to continue to premiere until May 19.

The same thing that happens to The Flash will happen to Supernatural and Legacies, since both series will have to wait for a new date for the premiere of the episodes that will close their current seasons, as confirmed by Variety.

(Clarification: We have filmed through episode 18, however our visual effects and sound departments have closed because of the outbreak. So, right now, the episodes can't be finished. However, they have some special treats coming along the way– to help us all get through this.) – Andrew Dabb (@andrewdabb) March 23, 2020

Followers of these series will have no choice but to wait patiently for the situation to improve and the production teams to get back to work finishing these final episodes once and for all. In the case of Supernatural it can be especially painful because the series comes to an end right now, after fifteen long seasons.