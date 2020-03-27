Entertainment

Stargirl premiere and The Flash finale delayed

March 27, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

The CW has had to put the brakes on the production of its superhero series now that the COVID-19 pandemic has begun to affect them too, forcing them to pause many of their productions.

By having to stop filming and post-production, it will not be possible to get ahead of series like The Flash and Stargirl, delaying the premiere of the second one week (it will premiere on May 18 in streaming and May 19 on television) and the last episode of the sixth season of the first one sometime in 2020, because at the moment there is enough material to continue to premiere until May 19.

The same thing that happens to The Flash will happen to Supernatural and Legacies, since both series will have to wait for a new date for the premiere of the episodes that will close their current seasons, as confirmed by Variety.

READ:  The best 2020 series on Netflix, HBO, Movistar + and more

Followers of these series will have no choice but to wait patiently for the situation to improve and the production teams to get back to work finishing these final episodes once and for all. In the case of Supernatural it can be especially painful because the series comes to an end right now, after fifteen long seasons.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.