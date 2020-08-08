Stargirl, no one can feel safe in the new season finale trailer

Share it:

Things are getting more and more complex for Stargirl, as evidenced by the promo of the second part of Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E, the final episode of the series dedicated to the heroine DC

With the Injustice Society on the verge of launching Project New America, it's time for the young girl and the new Justice Society of America to take a stand to save their city from a now certain doom. Courtney will have to deal with Icicle and all the other ISA villains after averting the attack on her family as we saw in the first part of the Stargirl ending.

The situation is particularly critical and there is clearly no time to waste, it will be necessary to play all possible cards to try to save what can be saved. Luckily Rick was able to decode Rex's newspaper, thus obtaining a map of the ISA underground tunnel network. This obviously provides a great advantage in the fight against criminal organization.

Stargirl has been renewed for a second season and Brec Bassinger, star of the series, has ensured that it will be even more exciting and adrenaline-pumping than the first. The actress nHe can't wait to be back on set and hopes that the public will also enjoy this new season. Meanwhile, everyone is anxiously waiting for the finale of the first one and hoping that everything will go well. We will have to wait a little longer to find out what the fate of Courtney and the entire Blue Valley will be.