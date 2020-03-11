 Stargirl in combat against Sportsmaster in a new teaser

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In a couple of months the series opens "Stargirl" and to prepare the way we get a new teaser that allows us to see the young heroine of DC moving. This is a 20-second video where we can see Courtney Whitmore facing a battle against who seems to be Sportsmaster, while we can hear the voiceover of the protagonist Brec Bassinger about how he finally knows who he really is.

We already know thanks to the event “Crisis on Infinite Earths” that Stargirl lives in the universe of Earth-2 of the DC multiverse, but at the moment it does not seem that the series is going to have crosses with the rest of the characters of the Arrowverso, although it will probably be a matter of time.

The series will premiere on May 11 on the DC Universe platform, to air on May 12 on the television network The CW.