 Stargirl heroes and villains revealed in official series cast

DC Universe has revealed the full cast of its upcoming series "Stargirl". We already know many details of what this brings us, such as for example we see the Justice Society of America, or villains of these, in addition to presences such as that of Solomon Grundy, as confirmed by Geoff Johns himself. Knowing the cast helps us to go deeper into the cast of characters that we will get to see, with more or less presence.

Some of the classic members of the Justice Society that we will see are Wildcat, Dr. Mid-Nite and Hourman; as well as villains like Tigress, Sportsmaster, Dragon King, Brainwave, and Icicle. The full cast below.

Along with this come a couple of promotional images of the series where we can see in one the new incarnation of the JSA that will lead Stargirl and the villains and another dedicated alone to the superheroines.

Here is the full cast:

Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl – Brec Bassinger (School of Rock, "The Goldbergs")

Pat Dugan / S.T.R.I.P.E – Luke Wilson ("Old School", "Idiocracy")

Yolanda Montez / Wildcat – Yvette Monreal ("Bullfighter", "Faking It")

Barbara Whitmore – Amy Smart ("Just Friends", Varsity Blues)

Sylvester Pemberton / Starman – Joel McHale ("Community", "Ted")

Beth Chapel / Dr. Mid-Nite – Anjelika Washington ("Tall Girl", Young Sheldon)

Rick Tyler / Hourman – Cameron Gellman (Heathers, "20th Century Women")

Mrs. Brooks / Tigress – Joy Osmanski ("Diet of Santa Clarita", "Night of the Dead")

Dr. Henry King / Brainwave – Christopher James Baker (True Detective, "Ozark")

Jordan Mahkent / Iciclo – Neil Jackson (Welcome to Marwen, "Absentia")

Dr. Ito / Dragon King – Nelson Lee (Blade: The Series, "Mulan (2006)")

Crock / Sportsmaster – Neil Hopkins (Lost, "The Good Wife")

Stargirl premieres on May 18 on the DC Universe to air later on May 19 on The CW. Subsequent episodes will continue to be released on the DC Universe one day before airing on The CW.