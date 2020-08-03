Stargirl, here are the first official images of the season finale

Share it:

In recent days, the CW television station has released some official images of Stars and S.T.R.I.P.E, first part of the Stargirl season finale. From them it is possible to see how the Injustice Society will seriously endanger Courtney's family. In particular it is evident that Tigress is on the trail of Mama Barbara.

This is the first part of the season finale divided into two parts for Stargirl which will see the new one Justice Society of America prepare to fight against the bitter enemies of the Injustice Society. The stakes seem to be really high. In the Brainwave episode, the truth about the ISA's New America project that provide for the use of an amplifier and the powers of the same Braiwave to control the mind of everyone in a radius of six states. Therefore only the Justice Society can truly do something for stem this growing threat.

Below you can see the first official images of Stars and S.T.R.I.P.E part one, whose official synopsis reads: "With ISA on their trail, Courtney (Brec Bassinger), Pat (Luke Wilson) and the team meet to decide their next steps. In the meantime, Rick (Cameron Gellman) takes a step forward, and the team prepares for a showdown with ISA. "

It is certain that the Stargirl season finale will hold big surprises.