Stargirl, Geoff Jonhs reassures: "The CW will not change the series"

Stargirl's first season has just ended, meanwhile the series has been moved to catalog of The CW, due to the recent layoffs in the DC Universe streaming service. Here is the comment from showrunner Geoff Johns.

Most of the shows on the American network are shot in Vancouver, Canada, but according to the creator of the series focused on Stargirl the second season will always be filmed in Atlanta Georgia. Speaking with TV Line reporters, Geoff Johns he joked about this question: "We stay in Atlanta because we have already built our huge robot". He then continued:"Look, we have a great group, a great cast, great writers and we try to create the best show possible. Our goal is to produce a series that is different from all the others and of a certain quality level and the people who work there are the best possible. We also have the special effects group, none of them will be fired".

Despite this, the showrunner has not yet been able to discuss the show budget but confirmed that work on the second season is already underway. Pending further information, we recommend the interview with the protagonist of Stargirl.