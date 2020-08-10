Stargirl, Brec Bassinger reveals an unexpected detail about the season finale

Share it:

In the next few hours, the season finale of Stargirl, the DC series focused on the affairs of Courtney Whitmore, will air. There is however a detail of Stars and S.T.R.I.P.E that no one would have ever imagined and, the protagonist of the series Brec Bassinger reveals it to us.

In a recent interview, the young actress revealed that the scene with which Stargirl's first season will end was originally intended for her debut but, in the pilot, it wouldn't have had much meaning so it was decided to move it elsewhere.

"In these last two episodes, everything happens, there is so much chaos, in particular, with Grundy, with Shiv. Ugh. Oh my God, "said Bassinger who then added: "It's really funny to think that it actually all ends with a scene that was originally written for the pilot. But it didn't make sense yet. And this episode is going to be the very last scene of the season. It's so beautiful.".

The season finale, which has been divided into two parts, will also have a significant post credit scene it will keep viewers hooked until the last second, thus launching the second season of Stargirl. In reference to this Luke Wilson interpreter of Pat Dugan said:

"I remember when we were starting to shoot, I used to go to the office of Geoff Johns and I sat on the sofa and read, and one day while I was there, I noticed a big white board on which there were various details of the series. At the time I was already a bit overwhelmed by the Justice Society, the Injustice Society and all those various names and I wondered how I was going to learn all that stuff. And then Geoff walked into the room and told me that it was the plot of the second season and that they were already analyzing it. I could not believe it. They had already planned everything ".

While waiting to find out how Stargirl's events will evolve, we inform you that the experience of the streaming platform on which the series is published seems to have reached its end. In fact, it seems that DC Universe is about to close its doors.