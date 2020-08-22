Stargirl, a character from the series really isn’t who she says she is?

Share it:

The finale of season 1 of the new DC series Stargirl ended in a way that was surprising for fans, launching several ideas for season 2 of the Geoff Johns show.

One of the last scenes, in fact, anticipated the arrival of a member of the Injustice Society of America, The Shade, while another saw Cindy Burman (Shiv) unearth a mysterious-looking black diamond. However, the show’s biggest twist came in the final scene, when Sylvester Pemberton (Starman) has returned from the dead. A

Fans of DC comics will certainly have guessed that there could be a strange link between Pemberton’s resurrection and the diamond found by Shiv. In fact, in the sequence Cindy addresses the mysterious Eclipso, who for DC Comics is a villain who embodies the wrath of God: in the past he was told as being locked in a black diamond known as the Heart of Darkness, and now that Shiv has found the diamond it is also possible to find a possible explanation for Starman’s disconcerting reappearance.

In the 1992 crossover event “Eclipso: The Darkness Within”, the villain impersonated Will Payton (then Starman) using his shape-shifting ability so that he could spy on the coalition of Earth heroes trying to stop him. It is therefore entirely possible that the Starman seen in the final episode of the season is actually Eclipso in disguise.

