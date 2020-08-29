Starfield: The game is not ready to be shown yet, here are the words of Pete Hines

Share it:

Two years have passed since the presentation of Starfield at E3 2018 but since then Bethesda has built a wall of mystery around the game. During a live broadcast today, however, Pete Hines returned to talk about the title, providing some details on the state of development.

In fact, today the canal of Bethesda hosted a live to celebrate the start of Gamescom 2020. During the show, the German community manager interviewed the vice president of public relations Pete Hines on the state of work of Starfield, receiving this reply: “Look, my life would be easier if we were ready to show and talk about what the team is working on. Anyone can do marketing when the game is ready to show, right? Just show the game. If the game isn’t ready, there’s not much we can do. I don’t know, what do you want from me? I can not do it“.

The vice president then concluded: “The only thing I can tell you is that when we finally get to show it, when we are able to talk about what we are doing, I think you will be impressed. I think you will be excited. I think you’ll say, “It was worth the wait.” But we’ll see, it will take a while“.

In short, Bethesda’s sci-fi project still seems to be far from being shown to the general public but the work on Starfield continues. Could 2021 be a good year? All that remains is to wait.