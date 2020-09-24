Starfield, between Microsoft and next gen: Bethesda excited to work with Xbox

Since its announcement, Starfield has attracted a great deal of curiosity from the gaming community, eager to discover all the details related to the production.

At the moment, however, Bethesda he has not yet raised the curtain on his own sidereal epic, which has nevertheless been discussed recently. Following the acquisition of Zenimax by Microsoft, Phil Spencer, head of the Xbox division, Pete Hines e Todd Howard, of Bethesda, have in fact released a rich joint interview.

It made its appearance among the topics under discussion Starfield, on which only Howard spoke. “I think it’s raising a lot of expectations for a game that no one has seen!“: after an ironic opening, the Bethesda executive shared some brief details on the title. In particular, Howard confirmed that, as expected, Microsoft got to see “some things“ related to Starfield, defined as “an incredibly exciting project we’ve been working on for a long time“.

Following the discovery of what made possible by “new systems“, the developers have progressively shaped the game, including through an important process of engine overhaul. “People who know me know that I like to wait as long as possible before showing something, – Howard concluded – so we are closer to where we are going to introduce it than when this conversation started. I think it’s going to be something really, really special and we are excited to work with Xbox“.

In closing, we remind you that Starfield will arrive on Xbox Game Pass on Day One and that the same fate will also be shared by The Elder Scrolls VI.