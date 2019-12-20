Stardust Odyssey, new PS VR adventure, is available on PS4

Share it:

A new, interesting adventure has been available on PlayStation Store for a few days PlayStation VR, Sony's virtual reality system. It is about Stardust Odyssey, which will put players aboard an etheric ship, to explore the game world in search of the evil of the abyss.

Players will have to navigate between merchant ships full of treasure in search of hidden rewards to upgrade their ship and defeat enemies in battles that are expected to be full of action.

The game can also be played in pairs with a friend, and is accompanied by one soundtrack level, which you can also buy separately Store at a price of 4.99 euros.

In addition to overcoming the traps prepared by guardians, to defeat the latter you will be able to cast powerful spells, also combining their effects via the motion controller PlayStation Move.

"Will you be able to counter the advance of the evil of the abyss and escape the Kraken?" ask the developers on the game's official product page. In the meantime, take a look at the launch trailer you find at the top of the news. What do you think of Stardust Odyssey? Have you already tried it?

