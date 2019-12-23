Entertainment

Stardew Valley will arrive at Tesla vehicles this Christmas

The collection of video games available on Tesla vehicles will grow this Christmas with a new update that will add the independent phenomenon Stardew valley to the company's operating system.

It was Elon Musk who announced the arrival of the game of Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone, through a tweet in which he also announced a new update for the FSD, the inclusion of Lost Backgammon and other news.

Harvest your crops responsibly.

When talking about FSD (full self-driving) it refers to the ability of Tesla vehicles to drive completely autonomously. Of course, do not get your hopes up thinking that you will be able to release the flyer to start picking tomatoes as you arrive at your destination. All games and various entertainments of Tesla vehicles work only with the parked vehicle. We can't even start co-pilots in a moving vehicle. The goal is to avoid any distraction for the driver.

