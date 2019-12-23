Stardew Valley will arrive at Tesla vehicles this Christmas

Share it:

The collection of video games available on Tesla vehicles will grow this Christmas with a new update that will add the independent phenomenon Stardew valley to the company's operating system.

Tesla holiday software update has FSD sneak preview, Stardew Valley, Lost Backgammon & a few other things – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2019

It was Elon Musk who announced the arrival of the game of Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone, through a tweet in which he also announced a new update for the FSD, the inclusion of Lost Backgammon and other news.

When talking about FSD (full self-driving) it refers to the ability of Tesla vehicles to drive completely autonomously. Of course, do not get your hopes up thinking that you will be able to release the flyer to start picking tomatoes as you arrive at your destination. All games and various entertainments of Tesla vehicles work only with the parked vehicle. We can't even start co-pilots in a moving vehicle. The goal is to avoid any distraction for the driver.