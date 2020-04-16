Entertainment

Stardew Valley for Nintendo Switch would arrive in Europe soon in physical

April 16, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

You can not deny that Stardew valley It has been one of the most notorious phenomena of the independent video game since it will land for the first time in 2017, becoming one of the headline games for thousands of people for its countless hours of gameplay.

How Stardew Valley Inspired Me to Start My Own Garden

Many users have found perfection in the Nintendo Switch version and many of them would like to have a physical copy of this title, currently only available boxed in Japan.

The creator of the IP, known as ConcernedApe, has revealed that there is a good chance that we will soon see a release in the West with the physical version of Stardew Valley for the Nintendo Switch.

There is already a version in physical format for PS4 in our territory and the launch for Nintendo Switch would undoubtedly sell wonderfully, a platform on which the game has frequently been among the best sellers in digital format.

READ:  Has Volume 10 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generation removed the censorship?

We will have to wait to see who brings us this edition, how limited it turns out to be when it lands in our country. At the moment the game continues to be updated with news that may seem insasaplandificant from the outside, such as new fruit trees, but that the veterans of the game receive with great joy.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.