StarCraft 2: the Italian champion Reynor qualifies for the IEM Katowice

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Through the pages of his official Facebook profile, the Italian phenomenon of StarCraft 2, Riccardo "Reynor" Romiti, celebrates his new success by confirming that he has passed the IEM Katowice qualifications.

The Italian champion of the strategic of Blizzard Entertainment, recently at the center of the media scene for his decision to leave the Gamers Origin, reports that he obtained for the first time the qualification to the next, important stage of the Intel Extreme Masters of Katowice despite the challenge represented by high Ping and the different time zone of the American server.

In recounting his experience on social media, Reynor explains that he has decided to enter the qualifying roster of the American server because, being in white week, he would have had difficulty in facing the challenges of the European qualifier AEI.

The next commitment of the StarCraft 2 talent managed to quickly climb the competitive rankings of the WCS Circuit will therefore be what awaits him since February 25 to March 3, 2020 at the Spodek Arena in the Polish city, with the eSport adventure that will live together with the finalists of the IEM Katowice to conquer the victory in this tournament with an international scope with $ 400,000 prize pool.