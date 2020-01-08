StarCraft 2: Reynor surprise, the Italian champion leaves Gamers Origin

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

With a thought shared by the Facebook pages, Riccardo "Reynor" Romiti surprises fans of the StarCraft 2 eSport scene by announcing his intention not to renew the contract that binds him to the Gamers Origin team.

In the open letter addressed to all his fans, Reynor indeed writes that "I felt very comfortable with the Gamers Origin, they have been a very serious team that have always supported me, but I have decided not to renew the contract because I think the future is even more interesting". The professional player of StarCraft 2 then invites us to wait for news that, according to him, will come soon.

Reynor joined the Red Bull team in early 2019 and, showing what he is made of with the transalpine team Gamers Origin and even before with the exeed, quickly climbed the competitive rankings of the WCS Circuit until reaching the world finals in November 2019 and the challenge with the eternal rival Serral, from which he came out defeated but with the spirit of those who know that, with his skills, he can always make up for this and the next seasons.

Waiting to find out what future the Italian phenomenon will reserve for us with its next eSport experience linked to the iconic real-time strategy of Blizzard, on the pages of Everyeye.it you will find one of our specials with the interview with Reynor that tells the genesis of the champion.