Starcraft 2, Reynor confirms himself as Super: his is also the Dreamhack Masters Fall

Riccardo “Reynor”Romiti certainly needs no introduction. The very young Tuscan player, just eighteen, he has already won almost everything he can on Starcraft 2.

Listed among the greats of discipline, the boy can be considered without a shadow of a doubt as the best Western player in the strategic sci-fi of Blizzard.

Over the past two years, in fact, Riccardo has strung together an incredible amount of first-rate performance, playing on a par with other sacred monsters of the world esports scene – like the rival ever Serral –.

In fact, between 2018 and 2019, he finished second to WCS Montreal, won the WCS Winter Europe and the WCS Summer, again second to WCS Fall and second to what can be considered the “World of Starcraft”, or the WCS Global Finals at BlizzCon 2019.

This year, after the conclusion of his transalpine experience with the GamersOrigin and the contextual return to Italy at the Qlash court, Reynor continued in his ascending parable by winning the DreamHack Masters Summer Europe (third in the global), the Douyu Cup (beating Serral in both cases), the DreamHack Masters Fall Europe and now, finally, the DreamHack Masters Fall.

In the knockout stage Riccardo – who finished the group stage unbeaten – got the better of the Korean TY, on the French Clem and finally on another Korean, Trap. The match was fought: after two maps brought home by the blue, the Korean even recovered three in a row, taking the lead. The last two maps, however, smiled at Reynor who closed the match on 4 to 3.

GG Reynor, GG.