Star Wars will set its next saga in the era of the High Republic

January 5, 2020
Lisa Durant
Many fans thought the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker It would mean the end of this franchise in cinemas, but recently, a story has offered us a new hope to see again the stories of a galaxy very far away in cinemas.

According to Making Star Wars, the next Star Wars movie will be set in the era of the High Republic, some 400 years before the Skywalker saga. It is very likely that we would see Darth bane as a very important figure and to Yoda as active Jedi.

These new films will not form a trilogy, but each one of them will be an independent story, but in turn interconnected with each other. This was going to be the method of narration that was going to be applied to films with the title "A Star Wars Story", but finally none of them connected.

Further, DB Weiss and David Benioff They were going to be in charge of carrying out this new series of films based in the High Republic, but finally they chose other paths.

It seems that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker It has not been the end of the Star Wars Universe in theaters, so we can expect new news in the coming months about the pre-shooting negotiations.

