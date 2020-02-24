Star Wars will reveal the nature of Project Luminous in a few hours

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

At the beginning of this year 2020 we talk about Project Luminous. Theoretically, a new universe of Star wars that would share both the next films in the saga and the next video games. In fact, that news told us that this project would begin with a video game in the next year 2021.

And now, in a few hours, we will leave doubts. Basically because the nature of this project will be officially revealed. It will be this next morning from Monday to Tuesday, at 04:00 hours (Spanish peninsular time).

The fact is that, according to ABC journalist Clayton Sandell, Disney plans to present the project today. However, it is unknown to what extent it will be just an announcement with only a little information, or if a more detailed roadmap will be presented.

In any case, and as some rumors suggest, it is also not ruled out that it is only a new circulation of comics or novels about some stage in the history of the Star Wars universe that we all know. Especially since the name of some authors and publishers involved in the project is already known. Something that, on the other hand, does not prevent comics and novels from being part of that same — and new — universe that could reach games and movies.

Star Wars Project Luminous will finally be revealed Monday evening. What is it exactly? Details will start to emerge around 7 PM Pacific time tomorrow night. #StarWars #ProjectLuminous #MTFBWY https://t.co/k13BoGeLig pic.twitter.com/VwFMnyw8eM – Clayton Sandell (@Clayton_Sandell) February 23, 2020

If we stick only to the official information we have until today, it should be remembered that the Project Luminous was unofficially announced at the Star Wars Celebration in Chicago in 2019. However, then it did not generate so much expectation, since the announcement was covered by the news of The Mandalorian and Episode IX.

And considering the moment in which it was revealed, it could also be that the content of this project is related to the Disney + series or the latest movie, recently released. Basically because the secrecy maintained so far, it could well indicate that it tried to avoid spoilers of both projects in its day.

Sources: Comicbook / Twitter