Star Wars Will Have a Wookiee Jedi Knight

To leave Chewbacca no medal at the end of ‘Star Wars’(George Lucas, 1977) was ugly, but to show an infinity of races in the council and the Jedi temple in the prequels and not include a single wookiee, it seems hair racism in Star wars.

Luckily, the good one of Chewie he already enjoys his decoration (without the need to be crushed by a moon like in the former Universe Expanded), in ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’We met Gungi, a young Wookie apprentice willing to belong to the Order and, now, one of his countrymen will proudly wield a lightsaber like Jedi Knight.

"Yes, that's a Jedi wookiee, it's called Burryaga Agaburry and it's wonderful", Explain Charles Soule, author of ‘Light of the Jedi’, One of the novels in the collection. "The lady in front is called Avar Kriss. The other people also have names, but they will meet them later"

Nothing else is known until the moment of Burryaga Agaburry or his colleague, Avar Kriss, but what is clear is that the events that this will be about ‘Star Wars: The High Republic’Will happen two hundred years before the events seen in‘Star Wars – Episode I: The Phantom Menace’(George Lucas, 1999), in the era of the glorious High Republic, when“the noble and wise Jedi Knights must face a terrifying threat to them, the galaxy and the Force itself”, According to the official synopsis of the previously known as Project Luminous.

