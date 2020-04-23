Entertainment

         'Star Wars' will have a new series on Disney + from the co-creator of 'Russian doll'

April 23, 2020
Maria Rivera
Disney has launched a new television series of the Star Wars universe for Disney + and has entered into an agreement with Leslye Headland, co-creator of 'Russian Doll' with Amy Poehler and Natasha Lyonne, to take the lead in the project, according to Variety.

A protagonist woman

At the moment there are not many details about the plot of this new series, but it is known that it will take place on a different timeline than other projects and that it will be starring a woman. Headland will take care of writing it and will also act as a showrunner.


Despite the halt due to the coronavirus, the series is currently hiring the rest of the team, I imagine that to be able to get going as soon as possible once things return to normal. With 'The Mandalorian' they are following the same formula, which recently learned that it is already working on its third season.

Headland

It is unknown if Headland will also serve as director on the series.. Recall that in the first season of 'Russian Doll' he dealt with the staging of four episodes and has also made two feature films, among which I would like to recommend the refreshing 'Never among friends'.

