Star Wars: Why is the Force Bond between Rey and Kylo Ren considered Dark Side power?

The skill of the Force Bond it was shown on the big screen by the director and screenwriter Rian Johnson in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and accentuated the lawyer behind the relationship between the two protagonists Rey is Kylo Ren.

The 2017 movie does not represent the debut of this ability in the entire expanded franchise, given that in the long fictitious history of the Star Wars universe the Force Bond had been used indiscriminately by both the Sith and the Jedi: yet, ever since this technique or power exists, it is considered a typical Dark Side practice.

By definition, a Force Bond – a bond of Force – is a powerful connection between two individuals sensitive to the Force, and allows them to communicate telepathically, visually and emotionally. The bond can overcome great distances, allowing individuals to remain psychically connected even if on opposite sides of the galaxy. When the Force Bond is in action, as seen also in The Rise of Skywalker, both sides manifest simultaneously in the space of the other, and this allows them to interact, almost as if they were physically in contact.

The book of 2019 Star Wars: The Secrets of the Jedi lists it among the "Dark Force Abilities", explaining: "The Force allows us to connect with another living being and communicate with them over great distances, seeing what they see and feeling what they feel"says the book."Although it may seem like a harmless – and perhaps even valuable – ability it can be easily manipulated by those of the Dark Side. Some powerful beings in the use of the Force have been able to create secret bonds with other people unaware of this connection, using them to corrupt or control the actions of others. And once connected, the bond is extremely difficult to break, even if unwanted".

The one that connects Rey and Kylo starts off as an unwanted bond, although in the third film directed by JJ Abrams it proves very useful to both. What do you think? Will we review this skill in the future?

