Star Wars: why is Anakin's ghost young in Episode VI? Here comes the answer

While poor Anakin Skywalker is once again mocked for his aversion to sand, there are those who continue to justify his presence in the ending of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

The question was a source of debate for years and years among fans, and is obviously based on the revised and corrected versions of the original trilogy, released since 1997. To modernize his classic films and to insert references to the prequels, George Lucas decided to add some graphic improvements, among which a smiling Hayden Christensen in the finale of Episode VI: a decision that did not find everyone's consent, given that the character according to many should have reappeared with the adult aspect of Darth Vader. To try to clarify the author's vision comes the voice actor of Darth Maul in the series The Clone Wars:

"Lucas explained that when you are a Jedi and you think about your friends, you can somehow manage to contact them with the Force. You reach them by thinking of them, and you get a positive feeling, which makes you realize they are out there. It's like looking at the starry sky and knowing that every star is a Jedi, and when the Empire starts taking them out, those stars start disappearing one by one … and Order 66 destroyed almost all of them in one fell swoop. ! " explains Sam Witwer a Cineflix.

He then mentions the events seen in the animation series directed by Dave Filoni and read in the novels linked to Ahsoka, Anakin's ex-Padawan: "When Ahsoka tries to get in touch with her friend Anakin, realizes that he is not there. She can't feel it out there … so she thinks he's dead, he's been killed. Hence, the idea that Anakin Skywalker is died in Revenge of the Sith it was also an element in The Clone Wars series and in George Lucas' conception of how the Force works. "

THE Ghosts of the Force they present themselves in the form in which they died, and so here's why Anakin looks that way in the film. However, the explanation may not convince the most meticulous, who make the final conversion of Darth Vader coincide with the return of Anakin Skywalker to the light side.

However, we are likely to see Hayden Christensen again in the Kenobi series: is there a new insight into the matter on the horizon?