Star Wars, which live action series will arrive on Disney +? Let's try to imagine it

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In recent days a rumor has electrified fans of Star Wars: according to some rumors there are 9 new series planned on Disney +. If some of these have already been announced, as in the case of the animated series The Bad Batch, curiosity is about what the others would be, in particular as regards live action.

Comicbook Movie has tried to imagine some spin-offs that could work, delighting fans of theStar Wars universe.

One of the most suggestive ideas would be that of a series dedicated to the youth of the princess Leia. The topic has already been touched marginally in Rogue One and Star Wars Rebels, but a story about Leia at twenty years or a little more could be really intense. The only problem would be to find a young actress who doesn't make you regret too much Carrie Fisher.

Another welcome "return" would be to Hayden Christensen, which in the prequel trilogy at the cinema we saw Anakin Skywalker transform into Darth Vader. Even its history can still be deepened, further investigating the motivations of its path and its return to the "right" part of the Force.

A series Star Wars funny could then be dedicated to a small team of Stormtrooper, perhaps from their point of view (or with the Rebels seen as "Bad"), or Han Solo: who knows, maybe the box office flop can be compensated by a streaming success.

Needless to say, even a spin-off on Luke Skywalker it would be very popular. Comicbook also makes the name of the actor who could interpret it: Sebastian Stan (Falcon and The Winter Soldier). Finally, other recent rumors speak of the hypothesis of a series on Lando, with Donald Glover undisputed protagonist.

What do you think of these hypotheses? What live action series in the universe Star Wars would you like to see? Let us know in your comments.