         ‘Star Wars’: this is ‘Duel of the Fates’, Colin Trevorrow’s discarded script for Episode IX

When it seemed that we were already forgetting the apparent widespread disgust that 'The Ascent of Skywalker' by J.J. Abrams had given half the world and a considerable part of the fandom, we found a new excuse with which to give free rein to our dark side and put some more wood in the fire.

The pretext is found in Reddit, where details of 'Duel of the Fates', the title of the discarded script that Derek Connolly and Colin Trevorrow had written when the latter was still linked to the director's seat of the 'Episode IX' from 'Star Wars'.

That said, let's go over the key points of a booklet dated December 16, 2016 "Two weeks before the death of Carrie Fisher," whose authenticity is confirmed by the medium / Film – quite reliable for this kind of thing.

The status quo in 'Duel of the Fates' introduces us to a First Order focused on cutting communications between planets to prevent the battle between Luke Skywalker and Kylo Ren fueling the rebellion. With this premise, these are the bases of the first act of the film:

"The iron fist of the First Order has extended to the farthest corners of the galaxy. Only a handful of scattered planets remain free. Betrayals are punishable by death."

"Determined to stifle growing turmoil, Supreme Leader Kylo Ren has silenced all communications between neighboring systems."

"Directed by General Leia Organa, the Resistance has planned a secret mission to prevent their annihilation and forge a path to freedom."

Deviating from the vision of J.J. Abrams

From this moment, 'Duel of the Fates' moves towards closing the arc that began in 'The Force Awakens' without involving Palpatine in the main plot. What we see of the Emperor is a hologram found by Kylo Ren in the Vader Temple. Thus it appears in the filtration:

"In the Vader Temple, Kylo finds a Sith Holocron that reveals a Palpatine hologram. The recording is for Vader. Palpatine has a plan B for Vader if Luke kills him. Vader had to take Luke to the Remincore System to see TOR VALUM , Master of the Sith and teacher of Palpatine. "

As in 'The Rise of Skywalker', in 'Duel of the Fates' Kylo Ren continues to act as the main antagonist. However, in Trevorrow's version, Luke's ghost – who also communicates with Rey on several occasions – presses him to resist the dark side and the villain's face is disfigured to be covered by a Mandalorian armor.

For the rest, the narrative of the film unfolds as expected, with interplanetary trips, missions and battles everywhere. On the one hand, Rose, Finn, R2 and C3PO undertake a mission, and on the other, King, Poe and Chewbacca They join together to fulfill another objective. Leia asks Lando to organize the smugglers to fight the First Order, Fin begins a citizen revelation in Coruscant, and everything culminates with King fighting and defeating the Knights of Ren.

Where is the great turn of history? The definitive revelation of 'Duel of the Fates' is found in the fact that it was Kylo Ren who killed Rey's parents under Snoke's orders. After the revelation, during the battle between Rey and Ren, the ghosts of Luke, Obi-Wan and Yoda they appear to try to take Ben – without succeeding – to the bright side of the Force. Ren dies, the Resistance wins and everyone is happy and eats partridges.

After reading all this, and despite having fully enjoyed 'The Rise of Skywalker', I can only hope that the entire script of 'Duel of the Fates' is leaked to be able to enjoy, even on paper, this alternative closure, which, everything is said, looks very good, to the saga of the Skywalkers.