'Star Wars': the true story of Princess Leia

Princess Leia is, without a doubt, one of the Star Wars banners. Performed by Carrie Fisher, she has managed to turn it into a feminist icon and one of the most representative images of the galactic saga. We discovered it in 'Star Wars: a new hope' more than 40 years ago, being a Rebel Princess who fought against the evil Empire to be able to liberate, not only her people, but the entire galaxy of the tyranny of Emperor Palpatine and Darth Vader.

Throughout the first trilogy, we saw how he fell in love with the Han Solo bounty hunter; we discovered that she was Luke Skywalker's sister; and we even saw her fighting in the front against the stormtroopers of the Empire. Although in the trilogy of prequels his character does not appear, he did in the new trilogy, as a more experienced and reconverted Leia in General Organa, commanded the Resistance against the First Order. But what do we know about the princess's past?

In this new book, 'Leia: Princess of Alderaan', written by Claudia Gray, we immerse ourselves in the adolescence of the princess, when young Leia was only 16 years old, and we will discover how her past was: her first love, her first steps in politics, his confrontations with his father, Senator Bail Organa … and his perseverance and rebellion to do the things he considers fair.

If you are a Star Wars fan, and you want to discover the story of Princess Leia, this book published by Planet Comic is your book.