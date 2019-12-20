Entertainment

Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will arrive on a collection of 27 Blu-ray discs in 2020

December 20, 2019
Lisa Durant
Although it has not been officially announced, a new box set of Star wars -which includes the nine films of the Skywalker Saga in 27 albums- has appeared in Best Buy Canada before the store chain removes the page from its official website.

The price of this collection was prohibitively $ 329.99 and seemed to contain the records is a huge book with arts of the saga and a good collection of official extras of it.

It is expected that this collection includes the first physical copies of the first seven films of the saga in 4K / UHD, because currently they can only be enjoyed in this quality at Disney +.

It is curious, but despite the price and the 27 albums included in the purchase, there was no mention of Rogue One or Han Solo, so it seems that it will not be exactly the definitive collection that the Star Wars fan could expect.

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

